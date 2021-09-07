iHeartRadio
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to first Grand Slam semi at U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates after beating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Auger-Aliassime beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open after 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stopped playing in the second set shortly after a visit from the trainer.

It was not immediately clear why Alcaraz retired from the match.

Auger-Aliassime was leading 6-3, 3-1 and called it "a weird ending."

He is a 21-year-old from Canada who is coached by Toni Nadal, Rafael's uncle.

Auger-Aliassime will face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev for a berth in the final.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

 

