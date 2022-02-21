Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai tournament

Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the Dubai tournament where he was scheduled to play his first match on Tuesday.

The Quebecer, who won his first title in Rotterdam this month and was a finalist in Marseille on Sunday, has decided to take a break before continuing his season. Australian Alex Popyrin will replace him in the main draw.

Auger-Aliassime, who is still ranked ninth in the world, will play his next tournament in Indian Wells, CA., from March 10 to 20.

Denis Shapovalov has a date with Hungarian Marton Fucsaovics on Tuesday. The 22-year-old from Ontario has slipped two spots in the rankings to 14th.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who is playing his first tournament of the year in Dubai after being forced to miss the Australian Open due to a saga surrounding his vaccination status, is still sitting atop the world rankings. But Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who is only 440 points behind him, is threatening to knock him off the top spot soon.

