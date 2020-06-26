iHeartRadio
Quebec's first tornado of 2020 touched down Wednesday north of Lac-Saint-Jean

Tornado Quebec 2020

Quebec has officially had its first tornado of 2020, Environment Canada says.

A tornado hit an area just north of Lac-Saint-Jean on Wednesday, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, at about 1 p.m., said the agency in a bulletin on Thursday.

It brought winds between 90 and 130 kilometres an hour, but it was short-lived and the damage was also limited.

“A pontoon was lifted up and turned over and tree trunks were uprooted and snapped,” said the bulletin. 

The tornado hit Brochet Lake in the Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc area directly north of Lac-Saint-Jean.

Environment Canada asked locals to report any further damage by emailing meteoQC@canada.ca.

