Quebec's Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area

Emergency roadwork on Highway 20 means the road will be closed in the Drummondville, Que. area on Sunday, April 24, 2022. SOURCE: MTQ

Quebec's Ministry of Transport (MTQ) said that Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area due to a risk of roadway collapse.

The major roadway has been closed in both directions since Saturday afternoon at Exit 181 in Centre-du-Québec, about an hour-and-a-half east of Montreal.

A detour has been set up in Drummondville from Foucault Blvd., Montplaisir St., Route 122 and Route 143.

Fermeture #A20: ce matin, l’entrepreneur responsable du chantier, sous la supervision de @Transports_Qc, a entamé les travaux correctifs d’urgence visant à rétablir la circulation. Ces travaux vont durer toute la journée et devront vraisemblablement se poursuivre en soirée. pic.twitter.com/3RbzdpLtDQ

— Transports Québec (@Transports_Qc) April 24, 2022

In the news release published Saturday, the MTQ said having taken this decision "in a preventive manner" in order "to ensure the safety of road users."

Motorists are invited to consult the Quebec 511 portal to better plan their route.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2022.

