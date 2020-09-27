iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec's home daycare workers return to work after reaching agreement in principle

A daycare in Toronto is seen in this file image. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Home daycare workers will be back on the job Monday morning after a week-long general strike.

The union of home childcare providers announced Sunday it had reached an agreement in principle with the province's families minister.

The details of the agreement will be unveiled Monday by the union, which represents 10,000 family child care providers. Its members will vote from Oct. 2 to 4, and the result will be revealed on the evening of Oct. 5.

- with files from The Canadian Press

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error