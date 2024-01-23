iHeartRadio
Quebec's home support system is 'fragile,' says commissioner


A caregiver helps a senior. (Credit: Matthias Zomer/pexels.com)

The homecare situation in Quebec is "worrisome" and "fragile," stresses a report published Tuesday by Health and Welfare Commissioner Joanne Castonguay.

"If nothing changes, ensuring that citizens remain safely at home for as long as possible, should they wish to do so, will be an impossible challenge," warned Castonguay at a press conference in Montreal.

In her report, which contains 16 recommendations, the commissioner called for a transformation of the homecare system.

She recommends, among other things, moving to an approach that values the maintenance of autonomy, supporting innovation and improving support for the population.

The report is the latest in a series of four aimed at assessing the performance of government programs providing home support.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 23, 2024. 

