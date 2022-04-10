iHeartRadio
Quebec’s Kim Boutin wins silver at World Short Track Championships

Kim Boutin of Canada (35) skates during the 1000-metre quarter-final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal, Sunday April 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Sherbrooke, Que.’s Kim Boutin won her third silver medal at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships at the Maurice-Richard Arena.

Boutin finished behind South Korea’s Choi Minjeong in the 1,000 metre final on Sunday. Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands won bronze.

New Brunswick’s Courtney Sarault fell on the final lap while trying to pass South Korea’s Seo Whimin for third place. Sarault was penalized, while Seo ended up taking fourth place.

The men’s 1,000 metre finals, 3,000 metre super finals and relay finals were also on the schedule on Sunday.

— This report was first published by The Canadian Press on April 10, 2022. 

