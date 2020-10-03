Quebec's Leylah Annie Fernandez bows out of French Open to Petra Kvitova

Teenage up-and-coming tennis star Leylah Annie Fernandez started hot in the third round of the French Open, but was overpowered by Czech no. 7 seed Petra Kvitova, 30, who beat the young Canadian in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

The 18-year-old Fernandez blew out of the gates against the two-time Wimbledon champion building a 5-1 lead in the first set balancing her exceptional foot speed and return play with quality serving.

The world's number-11 ranked player Kvitova, however, powered back and won six straight games to take the first set.

The 6-foot Czech continued to dominate the 5'4" southpaw from Laval in the second set, winning the first three games.

Fernandez showed fight, but was unable to gain the advantage against Kvitova, who won the second set 6-3.

Not to be today for Leylah Fernandez, who puts up an impressive fight but was unable to overcome the firepower of Petra Kvitova.



The 18-year-old Canadian’s run ends with a 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of #RolandGarros, but she has plenty to be proud of! Great things ahead.

Fernandez was the last Canadian left in the French Open and is ranked 100 in the world.

Her run to the third round was her best showing at a Grand Slam to date after making it to the second round in this year's U.S. Open.

Last year, she won the girls' title at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and American Jack Sock lost 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to the French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a second-round men's doubles match.

-- with reporting from the Canadian Press.