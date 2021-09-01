Quebec's Leylah Fernadez, Felix Auger-Aliassime advance to third round at U.S. Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez was visibly pumped after fighting through two tough sets against Kaia Kanepi to win 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.

It's the first time in her career that the 18-year-old from Laval, Que., has advanced this far in the tournament.

Fernandez is the 73rd seed at the tournament and will now face no. 3 seed and last year's champion, Naomi Osaka of Japan, who also won the 2021 Australian Open.

Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles from Spain in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The 21-year-old made it to his first ever Grand Slam quarter-finals this year when he defeated Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon.

The no. 12 seed Auger-Aliassime, will now face no. 18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut from Spain in the third round on Thursday.

