Quebec's Leylah Fernandez beats Alize Cornet to continue stellar run

Leylah Fernandez celebrates after defeating Alize Cornet, of France, 6-2, 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

She's back and hasn't missed a beat.

Quebec's Leylah Fernandez defeated France's Alizé Cornet in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 on Friday at the Indian Wells tournament.

Fernandez will now face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round after she defeated American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-1.

The 19-year-old southpaw from Laval is an unknown no more as she shot up the rankings after her dream run to the U.S. Open final a month ago, and is the 23-seed at the current tournament (she's ranked 28th in the world).

Off to a winning start �� @leylahfernandez opens up her desert campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet.#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/czS3rCgNwR

— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 9, 2021

Things did not go so well for Fernandez's fellow teenager who vanquished her to win in Flushing Meadows.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

In doubles, Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna of India defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.

Shapovalov, seeded ninth in singles, will face fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh, will face Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain.

In the women's draw, Canada is also represented by Bianca Andreescu. Her rival on Saturday will be Alison Riske of the United States.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2021.

-- With reporting from CTV News Montreal.

