Quebec's Leylah Fernandez wins first Wimbledon match after rain delay


Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns to Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Leylah Annie Fernandez's won the first match of her career at Wimbledon on Monday, beating Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The match was delayed due to rain, so the Laval, Que. native had to wait to finish and advance to the second round.

Fernandez had a peaks and valleys experience with her serve ripping seven aces past Baindl, but also committing seven double-faults. 

HER FIRST WIN AT #WIMBLEDON.

���� Leylah Annie Fernandez defeats Kateryna Baindl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round. pic.twitter.com/2yPngBP4tQ

— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2023

The 20-year-old southpaw is unseeded heading into the tournament and is ranked 95th in the world after being ranked as high as 13 in August of 2022.

Fernandez will join American Taylor Townsend on the doubles court on Wednesday when the pair will face Americans Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns. Fernandez and Townsend lost in the doubles finals in the French open.

Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing American Michael Mmoh and are in the third set. 

The match is tied 1-1.

12

