Quebec's medical graduates could be called in to reinforce health network
Medical graduates could be called in for reinforcement in the Quebec health network, even if they haven’t yet passed all the required exams.
The Collège des médecins du Québec announced Tuesday that its board of directors has adopted measures that will exceptionally allow residents who have completed their training to practice as doctors, with a restrictive permit.
This special measure has implemented due to the current COVID-19 health emergency.