iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec's Mikael Kingsbury crowned world champion at World Freestyle Skiing Championship


Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, competes in the dual moguls World Cup competition Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

Mikaël Kingsbury was most convincing on his way to the top step of the podium at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships on Saturday.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que. athlete triumphed in the moguls event in Bakouriani, Georgia, beating out Australia's Matt Graham and Sweden's Walter Wallberg.

Kingsbury scored 89.82 points, compared to 88.90 and 88.52 for his closest rivals.

He became the overall winner of the Worlds for the seventh time, including the two previous editions.

Two other Quebecers made the top 15: Elliott Vaillancourt of Drummondville, 12th, and Julien Viel of Mont Ste-Anne, 14th.

Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette saw his journey end in the qualifications, obtaining the 19th rank.

Pour la septième fois de sa carrière, Mikaël Kingsbury est couronné champion du monde de ski acrobatique!https://t.co/FewAwbQQqH

— RDS (@RDSca) February 25, 2023

In the women's event, Perrine Laffont of France won with 87.40 points.

The podium was completed by American Jaelin Kauf (83.56) and Austrian Avital Carroll (80.19).

Maïa Schwinghammer of Saskatoon was fifth while Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Ste-Adèle was 11th.

This is the 19th edition of the World Championships since the first event was held in Tignes, France in 1986.

There will be a parallel moguls event on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2023.

  • image.jpg

    Dog attack victims say Quebec law could be striceter

    Three years almost to the day after it came into effect, Bill 128, which regulates dogs deemed dangerous in Quebec, continues to divide opinion. While those who have a big heart for animals deplore it, the victims of dog attacks would have liked it to be more severe.
  • Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj (72) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

    Habs Arber Xhekaj will have surgery on his right shoulder, season is over

    Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, and his season is over, while all signs point to defenceman Kaiden Guhle being ready to return to the lineup.
  • image.jpg

    Administrative Labour Tribunal prohibits nurses from resigning en bloc

    The Administrative Labour Tribunal (ALT) has ruled that the FIQ-affiliated nurses in Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec must stop their pressure tactics, which include threatening nurses with mass resignation. In her decision handed down on Saturday, Judge Myriam Bedard ordered the FIQ 'to stop encouraging and inciting its members to resign en bloc.'
  • A sled dog sits in the snow near snowmobiles May 12, 2022 in Inukjuak, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Authorities urging caution on snowmobiles during Spring Break

    With Spring Break just around the corner for thousands of students, many families have planned holidays or activities, especially outdoors. The Quebec provincial police (SQ) is taking the opportunity to remind everyone that caution is still required when it comes to recreational activities with the family, such as snowmobiling or off-road vehicle (ATV) riding.
  • Homes face the Hudson Bay in Inukjuak, Que., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Inuit are detained in Quebec provincial jails at a rate 15 times higher than other Quebecers, despite a decline in the overall number of Inuit in provincial custody, Public Security Department data shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average

    Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
  • image.jpg

    Quebec boy undergoes rare surgery to reduce the severity of his epilepsy

    Nine-year-old Samuel Methot has experienced at least 20 and sometimes up to 50 seizures a day since he was 21 months old. On Wednesday he underwent brain surgery at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, in an attempt to reduce the amount and severity of his seizures
  • image.jpeg

    A snowmobiler clinging to life after accident in Quebec's Saguenay

    A man was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident in the Mars-Moulin ZEC in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean on Saturday morning. The snowmobiler collided with a tree on federated trail 383 around 10:45 a.m., according to Quebec provincial police.
  • image.jpg

    Montreal police, fire department aiming to recruit more visible minorities

    In honour of Black History Month, Montreal's fire and police departments held the fifth edition of their "Diversity in Uniform" career fair to recruit a greater number of minorities. Fourteen public security organizations joined the Montreal police (SPVM) and Montreal fire department (SSIM) and set up kiosks at the event at a St-Michel community Centre.
  • image.jpg

    Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed

    The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.' Quebec Superior Court Justice Sylvain Lussier authorized the class-action suit and Appeal Court Justice Guy Cournoyer wrote the decision rejecting the appeal, saying he did not find any errors in Lussier's judgement.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*