iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec's National Assembly adopts motion denouncing harassment of journalists

image.jpg

Elected officials in Quebec's National Assembly adopted a motion Thursday denouncing the harassment and intimidation of journalists and camera operators covering the protests in the past few weeks.

The motion presented by Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy, herself a former journalist, invited the National Assembly to reaffirm that "quality information is one of the pillars of our democracy" and that the profession of journalist "must be exercised without attacking the physical or moral integrity of those who practice it."

The motion, which was adopted without debate, also called on the National Assembly to condemn "the reprehensible acts perpetrated and the insulting comments made recently against Quebec journalists."

In recent days, a TVA journalist was harassed and intimidated when a demonstrator prevented him from doing his job and put his hand in front of the camera. Others are being insulted and interrupted while on the air.

UNION CALLS ON ALL PARTY LEADERS

Meantime, the Canadian Union of Public Employees has called on all political party leaders, both federal and provincial, to condemn the harassment of journalists and camera operators.

CUPE, which is affiliated with the FTQ, represents journalists at TVA and Le Journal de Québec, among others.

In a statement released Thursday, CUPE calls on all party leaders to denounce this situation, which is detrimental to journalistic work, and therefore to news coverage and democracy.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error