Quebec's new electric scooter rules are now in effect

Quebec's three-year pilot project to regulate the use of motorized personal transport vehicles, such as electric scooters, begins on Thursday.

The Transport Ministry says the goal is to evaluate the safe integration of these devices into regular traffic, informing possible additions to the road safety code.

Vehicle users must be at least 14 years old and are required to wear a helmet. They can circulate freely in streets and roads where the posted speed limit doesn't exceed 50 km/h, as well as on bike paths that run alongside them.

Scooter speed must be set to a maximum of 25 km/h on public roads. They must also have a red reflector on the back and each side, and a white one on the front. At night, a functioning red light on the back and a white light on the front are also required. The scooter must have fully functioning brakes.

Transporting passengers is forbidden.

Breaking any of the rules could result in a $200 fine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 20, 2023.