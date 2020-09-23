iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec's new infrastructure bill abandons unpopular ideas

image.jpg

Quebec's Treasury Board president said she had heard her critics loud and clear while working on an updated version of an infrastructure bill.

Bill 66, which concerns “the acceleration of certain infrastructure projects” abandons the most controversial elements of the previously introduced Bill 61. The bill was introduced by Sonia LeBel on Wednesday. 

Among other things, the government is abandoning the idea of bypassing the Law on Public Contracts and extending the current health state of emergency indefinitely.

Bill 66 also extends the supervisory powers of the Public Markets Authority and commits to a twice yearly report on the progress of projects.

The updated bill still denies property owners the right to context the expropriation of their land. However, they do retain the power to challenge any proposed compensation.

In total, the bill contains 181 school construction, roads and seniors' residences projects, down from 202 in Bill 61.  

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error