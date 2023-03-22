Quebec's newest speed camera generating record revenue from fines

The province's latest photo radar camera is making a lot of money. And just like real estate it is all about location, location, location.

The speed camera in the La Fontaine tunnel managed to send out $400,000 worth of fines in one month. It also happened in February, the shortest month.

The average cost for a ticket in the tunnel is four times higher than other cameras that take your picture because fines are doubled in the tunnel and then doubled again because it is a construction zone.

By comparison, the average photo radar ticket elsewhere ranges between $96 and $110.

Quebec has a total of 54 photo radar cameras -- 30 are in permanent locations while 24 are mobile.

