Quebec's non-subsidized daycares to strike on June 9

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Quebec's non-subsidized daycares will be closed on June 9 due to a strike by 250 association members who say they are frustrated by the provincial government's “stubborness.”

In a statement, the Quebec Alliance of Private Non-Subsidized Daycares (AQGPNS) said the government has failed to propose viable solutions for the province's childcare issues.

The AQGPNS said the non-subsidized network is “on the verge of extinction” and has over 30,000 empty spots while the subsidized network has a shortage of 51,000 spots.

The association called on the government to “apply universality... by allowing parents to pay the same rate everywhere in the network, subsidized or not” and to convert places in non-subsidized daycares into subsidized spots.

Other demands include providing parents with special services and to change the “restrictive natures of calls for tenders, which allocates 85 per cent of places to (subsidized) childcares centres.” 

