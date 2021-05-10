Quebec's Order of Chemists is investigating natural health product manufacturers

The Ordre des chimistes du Québec (OCQ) says it plans to look into the claims of natural health product manufacturers.

This is following a report by the Auditor General of Canada.

In a press release Monday, the OCQ specifies any situation it deems "problematic" will be submitted to the office of Quebec's crown prosecutor (DPCP).

According to the Auditor General's report, Health Canada approves natural health products without any real scientific or clinical evidence of their effectiveness.

"Clearly, this does not demonstrate the effectiveness of these products, which are nevertheless present on the shelves of various shops and pharmacies," said OCQ President Michel Alsayegh. "Not to mention, the approval of homeopathic products that are based on fanciful theories and in total contradiction with the verified principles of chemistry."

While the efficacy and safeness of natural health products are normally the responsibility of medical or pharmaceutical experts, the OCQ emphasizes the development and design of products is a form of chemical practice.

Chemists must therefore be involved in the quality management of ingredients, formulation, safe handling and storage of raw materials, dosages and product certification, it states.