Quebec's Parc Safari celebrates 50 years

Parc Safari in Hemmingford, Que. is celebrating half a century in business this summer.

Located about 65 km south of Montreal, the zoo and amusement park has grown as an attraction -- and it's planning new things for the future.

Exotic animals -- from lions to elephants to camels -- are stationed across 250 hectares of land, with the environment designed to mimic their natural habitats.

Although 50 years ago, the park was more about entertainment, it says its current focus is on conservation and education.

