Quebec's police watchdog investigates deadly accident following car chase

A young driver died Monday night in an accident after being chased by a Surete du Quebec (SQ) patrol vehicle in the Lanaudiere region.

Around 9:30 p.m., police spotted a vehicle speeding northbound on Highway 25. According to preliminary information, the officers chased the driver over a distance of about one kilometre before he took an exit at Mascouche and swerved into a field after losing control.

Police found the 20-year-old driver unconscious in the vehicle. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Since the event involved SQ officers, the Bureau des enquetes independantes has been tasked with shedding light on the exact circumstances surrounding the chase.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.