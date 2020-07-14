iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec's police watchdog investigates deadly accident following car chase

image.jpg

A young driver died Monday night in an accident after being chased by a Surete du Quebec (SQ) patrol vehicle in the Lanaudiere region. 

Around 9:30 p.m., police spotted a vehicle speeding northbound on Highway 25. According to preliminary information, the officers chased the driver over a distance of about one kilometre before he took an exit at Mascouche and swerved into a field after losing control.

Police found the 20-year-old driver unconscious in the vehicle. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Since the event involved SQ officers, the Bureau des enquetes independantes has been tasked with shedding light on the exact circumstances surrounding the chase.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error