Quebec's refusal to hold debate on vaccine passports shows problem with emergency powers: Opposition parties

Quebec opposition parties say the provincial government's refusal to hold a debate in the legislature on its plan to impose a vaccine passport system reflects a larger problem with its use of emergency powers.

Quebec Premier François Legault says a debate isn't needed on his government's decision to require Quebecers to show proof of vaccination before they enter businesses such as bars and restaurants.

The health order is to begin across the province on Sept. 1.

Legault says the three main opposition parties agree a vaccine passport system is needed to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

He adds that opening up a debate or committee hearings on the issue would expose Quebecers to dangerous ideas.

Two opposition parties, Québec solidaire and the Parti Québécois, say they want to make sure the health order is temporary and fair.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 13, 2021.