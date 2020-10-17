iHeartRadio
Quebec's Tel-Jeunes network gets $900,000 as demand for services skyrockets

Quebec's Tel-Jeunes network, which offers young people and their families free and confidential professional services, is getting a $900,000 cash injection.

Lionel Carmant, the province's Minister for Health and Social Services announced the additional funding on Saturday, citing an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network had already receivied $500,000 in emergency aid at the beginning of the crisis, which was meant to support Tel-Jeunes until June by hiring new staff and adapting some services.

Carmant said the new funding should help the organization operate until the end of March.

Demand for help via Tel-Jeunes jumped 30 per cent in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, and has continued increasing.

According to Tel-Jeunes, since the beginning of the school year, the subject most discussed by adolescents has been depression, anxiety and isolation. 

