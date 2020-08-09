iHeartRadio
Quebec's updated back-to-school plan coming today

image.jpg

Quebec's education minister will present his anxiously awaited back-to-school plan on Monday.

Jean-Francois Roberge will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dube and Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda for the presentation, which comes as many parents have expressed concerns about school re-openings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

** WATCH THE LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE AT 1 P.M.**

Last week, Dube attempted to calm concerns, saying the government would “make sure there are no inconsistencies.”

In June, Roberge outlined a plan that included the concept of "bubbles" of no more than six students, but not updates or clarifications have been made since. At the time, the minister indicated that all of Quebec's schools would re-open as usual and would be mandatory for all children up to secondary three.

"School attendance for fall becomes compulsory again, from six to 16-years-old," said Roberge. “Unless they have a very special medical condition, children will have to go to school.”

For students in secondary four and five, two options would be considered by school service centres: closed groups or a hybrid formula that would allow students to alternate and attend school every other day.

Last week, Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy noted several guidelines have been issued by Public Health since Roberge's initial announcement, such as the compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces and on public transport for Quebecers over the age of 12. Rizqy questioned whether that guideline would carry over to high school students returning to class.

On Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada recommended students above 10 wear masks at school. That same day, Arruda was evasive on the subject, saying he wished to discuss the matter with his team.

“We are going to look at this with our pediatricians and then with our experts in Quebec,” he said. “We will manage things properly.”

Ontario and Alberta have already announced they will require students from grade four and up to wear masks.

