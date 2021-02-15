Quebec's vaccine deliveries forecasted to jump way up beginning this week

After a month of slowed deliveries, Quebec's vaccine rollout is scheduled to ramp up in a major way this week.

The province expects to receive 91,260 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the week of Feb. 15 to 21.

Prior to this week, the province had received a total of 310,425 total doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

According to federal projections, the number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines set to be delivered to Quebec will continue to climb in the following weeks, with 107,640 coming between Feb. 22 and 28, 100,620 between March 1 and 7 and the same number between March 8 and 14.

The province is predicted to receive 101,790 doses each week for the next three weeks after that.

No doses of the Moderna vaccine are forecasted to arrive in Quebec until Feb. 22, when 28,500 doses will be delivered. No federal data is available after that date.

The new arrivals come at a time when they're much needed, as Quebec administered just 912 vaccine doses on Feb. 14.