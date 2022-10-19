iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec saw a nearly 30 per cent drop in mammograms in 2020, with fewer cancer diagnoses


FILE - In this May 22, 2015 photo, a woman gets a mammogram at the University of Michigan Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decrease in mammograms in Quebec, tests normally performed every two years in the hopes of detecting breast cancer as early as possible.

The Canadian Cancer Society reports that approximately 100,000 fewer mammograms were performed in 2020 than in 2019, a decrease of about 29 per cent. In addition, between March and July 2020, the decrease in diagnoses was estimated at 20 per cent for Quebec. Yet statistics suggest that one in eight women in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

The Canadian Cancer Society is re-launching the Memo to Mom campaign to raise awareness among Quebec women aged 50 to 69 about the importance of having a preventive mammogram.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*