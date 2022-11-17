Quebec saw between 10 and 20 cm of snowfall Wednesday

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fell in Quebec Wednesday as the first snowfall of the winter season hit the province.

In a preliminary weather summary released Wednesday evening, Environment Canada said 11 cm of snow was measured at the Montreal Airport, while Laval was covered with 17 cm.

In Quebec City, snow reached 15 cm.

Snowfall amounts were slightly heavier in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions, reaching 20 cm in Trois-Rivières and Drummondville and 22 cm in Victoriaville.

Joliette, in the Lanaudière region, received 23 cm of snow.

The season's first snowfall caused some disruption during Wednesday morning rush hour, with some drivers veering off the road.

In Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Highway 50 was closed in both directions between Kilmar Road and Scotch Road for over an hour.

Environment Canada says the snowfall was due to a system moving in from Texas.

The federal agency is still forecasting light snow for Thursday and Friday in the greater Montreal area, but not as heavy as Wednesday.

In eastern Quebec, winter storm warnings are still in effect Thursday, as snowfall amounts up to 15 cm are still expected in some areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2022.