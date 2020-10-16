Quebec says red-zone measures are working, but efforts need to be kept up

by Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

Quebec's red-zone measures for the month of October already appear to be working, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

He made the announcement during a news conference on Friday alongside public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, in reference to a recent study by the province's public health institute.

“We’re following our game plan, we are where we want to be at this point in the month, but the match hasn’t been won," Dubé said.

“The fact is that Quebecers all together have succeeded in changing the trend that we noticed last week," he added.

Dubé is asking Quebecers to reduce their contacts by one person each moving forward -- so to avoid seeing one person they usually do on a given day.

"That's not too much to ask," he said, adding that if everyone reduces their contacts from five to four people per day, results will be noticeable within two weeks.

"We mustn’t change our behaviour just because things are getting better," Dubé said. “For me this is a concrete example of exactly what can happen when we pool our efforts.”