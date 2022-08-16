iHeartRadio
Quebec school bus drivers want more money as academic year draws closer

Unionized bus drivers say children may have difficulty getting to school once the academic year starts if the Quebec government continues to refuse to increase funding.

The CSN-affiliated Fédération des employées de services publics (FEESP-CSN) stated Tuesday that drivers in several regions of Quebec are refusing to renew their contracts because of inadequate funding.

The union says school bus drivers want an additional $7,000 in salaries per route.

Josée Dubé, president of the FEESP-CSN's school bus sector, says the average salary for drivers is currently $20,000 a year.

She adds that school transportation is an essential link in the education system, and the government must provide the necessary resources for its operation.

The federation, representing several thousand workers, says the danger of a widespread shortage is real.

It points out that many drivers are already looking for work elsewhere.

With no one to replace them, schoolchildren may suffer irreparable damage to their transportation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2022. 

