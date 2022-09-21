iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec school support staff deplore unfair COVID-19 isolation policies


image.jpg

Support staff employees in Quebec schools argue it's not fair that they have to use their sick days when required to isolate because of COVID-19.

Many of them insist they already deal with precarious employment statuses and do not have enough banked time to take numerous days off.

The Quebec Federation of Labour (FTQ), which represents 15,000 employees through its affiliated unions, denounces the situation, pointing out that the rules change from one school service centre to another.

Employees affected include daycare, maintenance and administrative workers.

FTQ Secretary General Denis Bolduc criticizes outgoing education minister Jean-François Roberge for having "passed the buck" to the service centres.

He wants an overarching directive to be issued to the centres so the policy can be the same everywhere: if an employee is forced to isolate because of COVID-19 and cannot do their tasks from home, they should be paid, as was the case at the height of the pandemic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*