Quebec schools, daycares closed due to winter storm

Schools in the path of a major Quebec storm have announced they will be closed Monday following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.

The following boards, centres and schools will be closed:

Boards and service centres:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Riverside School Board

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes

Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides

Centre de services scolaire des Samares

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Private and specialized schools:

Académie Antoine-Manseau

Académie internationale Charles-Lemoyne, campus Ville de Sainte-Catherine

Académie internationale Charles-Lemoyne, campus Longueuil - Saint-Lambert

Azrieli Talmud Torah - Herzliah

Collège Beaubois

Collège Charles-Lemoyne, campus Ville de Sainte-Catherine

Collège Charles-Lemoyne, campus Longueuil - Saint-Lambert

Collège Français Annexe Primaire Longueuil

Collège Français Annexe Secondaire Longueuil

Collège de Montréal

Collège Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, à Longueuil

Collège Stanislas

Centre de Réadaptation de l’ouest de l’ile de Montreal (CROM)

École Charles-Perrault (Laval)

Giant Steps

Gold Learning Centre

Hebrew Foundation School

Hebrew Academy

JPPS-Bialik Schools

Kell’s Academy

Lower Canada College

Priory School

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School

Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

North Star Academy Laval

Peter Hall

Selwyn House

Socrates-Démosthène schools

Solomon Schechter Academy

St. George's Schools

The Study

Vanguard

Villa Maria

The following schools will offer online classes instead:

Académie Marie Claire

Académie Michèle Provost

Alexander von Humboldt German International School

Collège Jean Eudes

Collège Reine Marie

Collège Sainte Anne

École Buissonnière (for preschool students aged five and students in grades one - six)

Loyola

Sacred Heart School

Trafalgar School for Girls

Daycares:

CPE les BoisVerts

CPE du Campus

CPE du Y

CPE CCJ

CPE Dollard

CPE Dorval

CPE Hebrew Foundation

CPE Jardin des Rêves

CPE JPPS Children Center

CPE Lachine

CPE McGill

CPE de Mon Coeur

CPE Riverview

CPE Shalom

CPE Terre Des Enfants

CPE Treehouse

CPE Tyndale St-Georges

MAJOR STORM

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Greater Montreal area.

Heavy snow began early Monday afternoon amounting up to 24 centimetres.

Visibility is "near-zero" at times due to snowfall and high winds, the agency states.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada noted. "These poor weather conditions will persist into the evening."

PUBLIC TRANSIT

For information on public transit, click on the following links:

ADDITIONAL INFO