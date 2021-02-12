Quebec schools report thousands of active coronavirus cases among students and staff

By Luca-Caruso-Moro, CTV News Montreal

QUEBEC CITY -- Schools in Quebec are grappling with thousands of active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to government data.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 264 active outbreaks in educational facilities, representing 23.5 per cent of active outbreaks across the province.

There are 2,375 students and 528 staff members with active COVID-19 infections, according to a report published by the province on Feb. 1.

Since classes resumed on Jan. 5, a total of 1,691 schools have reported at least one coronavirus case, or 56 per cent of the 2,994 schools in the Quebec system.

In the first semester, 17,327 students and 4,038 staff members had contracted COVID-19 before schools closed for the holidays on Dec. 22.

The possible presence of the British variant in declared cases of COVID-19 at College Stanislas in Montreal has led management to close its doors and impose distanced education for all its elementary and secondary students for at least a week.

On Wednesday, Montreal director of public health Dr. Mylene Drouin acknowledged that there were 44 potential cases of variants in the metropolis, including multiple cases at the private school College Stanislas in the Outremont borough with some associated with the British (B.1.1.7) variant.

February began with a bang in the education sector with teachers’ unions across Quebec voting in favour of five-day strike mandates to pressure the province into moving forward on contract negotiations.

Citing concerns of workloads, pay grades and staff shortages, thousands of teachers voted with 73 per cent in favour of the potential strike action.

“Workers simply can no longer carry their establishments at arm's length for lack of resources, too often at a danger to their health,” said Sonia Ethier, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Quebec (CSQ).

Just when or if the strikes will happen isn’t set in stone.

The mandate allows for the teachers’ union to announce a strike at some point in the future. In this case, the strike would last for five days at most, requiring seven days’ notice.

A recent study found that schools with in-person classes have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal.

“The transmission of COVID among school-age children is not a consequence, but rather a determinant of the general level of infection in surrounding communities,” wrote researchers.

The study was conducted by researchers at Universite de Montreal and George Washington University.

According to their data, the Montreal boroughs with the highest levels of COVID cases among children under age 19 are in areas with “the highest number of schools reporting COVID-19 cases and the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools.”

-- With files from CTV News reporters Amy Luft, Daniel J. Rowe, and Adam Kovac, as well as from the Canadian Press.