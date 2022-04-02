iHeartRadio
Quebec sees violent end of the week with two suspected femicides

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec's provincial police say a 49-year-old man was charged Friday following the death of his spouse, in what they allege could be the second femicide in the province within 24 hours.

Police say Pascal Arseneault was arrested after the body of Louise Avon, 64, was discovered in what was left of the couple's home in Ste. Agathe des Monts, Que., which was allegedly set on fire late Thursday evening.

Arseneault was charged Friday afternoon in the Saint-Jerome courthouse with second-degree murder.

Police say they are investigating another alleged case of domestic violence in a separate incident that occurred earlier that day.

Madeleine Desormeaux, 68, and Laurent Thibault, 76, were found dead Thursday morning in a residence in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, northern Quebec.

Police say the early investigation suggests it was a murder-suicide and possible femicide.

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources:

 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 2, 2022.

