Quebec sends $6.6 million for agriculture sector in 3 French-speaking countries

The Quebec Government will send $6.6 million to support the agriculture sector in Côte d'Ivoire, Haiti and Senegal through the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The commitment, provided for in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, was confirmed on Monday by the Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Benoit Charette, as part of the COP27 in Egypt.

In a news release, the government explains that this money will allow the three countries concerned to better adapt to climate change and ensure food security in their countries.

Quebec adds that its financial support will also make it possible to support partnerships between the FAO and organizations in Quebec, Haiti, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal.

The three-year project will focus on policy support, capacity building, capacity development and awareness raising.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 14, 2022.