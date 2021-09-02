Quebec senior dies after collision with truck exiting a driveway

An 80-year-old man has died after being involved in a collision with a large truck Wednesday in Les Éboulements in the Charlevoix region, an hour-and-a-half northeast of Quebec City.

The collision occurred on Route 362 at 10 a.m. According to police, the senior, who was heading west, did not see the truck as it was exiting a private driveway.

"There was a side impact between the vehicle and the truck and the driver of the vehicle was trapped in the passenger compartment due to the force of the impact. In fact, the jaws of life were used to pull him out," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The man was in critical condition when he was transported to a hospital in the Quebec City region, where he was confirmed dead later that evening.

"The driver of the truck was also transported to the hospital to be treated for shock," said Tremblay.

Route 362 was reopened to traffic at 5 p.m., once the perimeter was lifted.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2021.