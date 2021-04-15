iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec seniors' minister announces 'a shift' in care and services for elderly

Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to reporters questions as the government announces measures against Covid-19 virus, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Minister for Seniors Marguerite Blais tabled a policy on housing and care for seniors on Thursday and said it will be a "shift" in the way care and services are delivered.

During a news conference, the minister responsible for seniors explained that under this policy, priority will be given to home care and, when this is no longer possible, to accommodation, but in smaller settings than before.

She noted that $10 million will be spent to hire project managers to develop this policy in all regions of Quebec.

The dynamic will change, she said, because it must be recognized that residential and long-term care centres are not only 'places to live' but also places to care, since a significant portion of the clientele has major neurocognitive problems.

She plans to announce an action plan soon.

 - This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error