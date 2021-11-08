iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec seniors minister ill, won't appear at inquest into COVID long-term care deaths

image.jpg

Quebec's seniors minister will not appear before a coroner's inquest investigating deaths in the long-term care system during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marguerite Blais is on medical leave and will be replaced at the hearings on Nov. 17 by Danielle McCann, the province's former health minister who is serving as minister of higher education.

The Canadian Press reported on Friday that Blais's appearance was the subject of discussions between attorneys for the coroner's office and the attorney general.

Blais has been on sick leave since Oct. 29 due to burnout and her responsibilities have been taken over temporarily by Health Minister Christian Dube.

Opposition parties have said her testimony is essential for the families of those who lost loved ones in the province's long-term care network during the first wave of COVID-19.

Coroner Gehane Kamel agreed today to cancel Blais's scheduled appearance.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 8, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error