Quebec seniors minister taking one month leave of absence, premier says
Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.
Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.
He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.
Legault says Health Minister Christian Dube will take over Blais' duties.
Blais' office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.
Quebec's legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.