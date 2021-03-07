Quebec seniors' residence evacuated after early morning fire

A retirement home was evacuated leaving around a hundred senior residents out of their home home due to a fire early Sunday morning in Rawdon, about an hour north of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is not reporting any serious injuries.

"The police and ambulances are assisting the firefighters," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay, for what he characterizes as the "start of a fire" that broke out around 5 a.m.

The seniors' residence located on Queen St. is said to be especially damaged by smoke, he said.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021.