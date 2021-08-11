Quebec set to outline back-to-school plan Wednesday morning

Quebec is set to make an announcement Wednesday morning on its plans to send children back to the classroom this fall.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge, along with Junior Education Minister Isabelle Charest and public health strategic medical advisor Dr. Yves Jalbert will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m.

“We’re working very hard to ensure a safe school environment for students and staff,” said Roberge in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Despite those assurances, unions have been voicing their concerns in recent days, calling for better implementation of health measures.

Roberge held a meeting last week with various teacher and school staff unions, where representatives said many teachers are juggling “anxiety-provoking factors.”

While they want to return to the classroom, union leaders said teachers are worried about air quality and the implementation of CO2 detectors, which are unlikely to be installed in all Quebec schools for the start of the upcoming academic year.

They are also calling for mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff.

In early June, Roberge said the province was aiming for a 100 per cent return to normalcy in classrooms, with no masks or bubbles, if the epidemiological situation permits.

New and active cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, as the province prepares for a fourth wave triggered by the Delta variant. On Tuesday, the province outlined a plan to implement vaccine passports for public events, training facilities, bars and restaurants and said it would return to weekly news conferences to provide updates on the current epidemiological situation in Quebec.