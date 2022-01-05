Quebec set to outline online learning measures for school network

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to outline the distance learning measures in schools across the province.

He, along with National Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda, is scheduled to give an update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The government delayed the return to class for elementary and high school students until Jan. 17 as a result of rising infection rates.

Emergency daycare services are available to parents working in essential fields.

Similarly, universities in Montreal have moved to online education for the first few weeks of the winter semester as they examine the evolution of the virus.

Tuesday, Quebec reported 21 more deaths and 14,494 new recorded cases of COVID-19.