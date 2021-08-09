Quebec set to reveal details of vaccine passport

READ THE LATEST: COVID-19 passport vaccines coming to Quebec on Sept. 1 to limit fourth wave damage



Quebec's health minister is expected to reveal new details about the province's roll-out of the vaccine passport at a news conference on Tuesday.

A notice to the media on Monday said Christian Dubé will also be joined by public health strategic medical advisor Dr. Yves Jalbert and strategic advisor to the province's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Caroline Roy, at the briefing in Montreal.

The health minister will also discuss the current COVID-19 situtation in Quebec, with new cases creeping upward in recent days.

Premier François Legault announced last week that Quebec will fully embrace the vaccine passport since the province is on the cusp of a fourth wave of the pandemic. He said "certain privileges" will be extended to people who are adequately vaccinated against the virus, which has killed 11,242 people in Quebec since the start of the pandemic and 25 since the start of July.

Even though deaths and hospitalizations remain stable, Quebec hasn't seen daily increases in new cases this high since the spring and most of the new cases appear in people who are unvaccinated or not fully immunized.

Active COVID-19 cases have doubled in the past two weeks, and there are now 1,857 active cases.