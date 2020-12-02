Quebec sets aside $10M to help workers with mental health amid pandemic

Quebec is putting $10 million towards helping both workers and those who are seeking jobs with their mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced four measures on Wednesday intended to provide some form of support to those who are suffering from anxiety or psychological distress while working or searching for a job.

The first measure, for which an amount of $4 million has been set aside, will be used in businesses that do not have an employment assistance program or group insurance plan.

They could, for example, hire outside professionals to offer mental health services for their workers and have part of their expenses covered.

“There are a lot of people who have mental health problems, so that will give them support, help them,” Boulet said in an interview with The Canadian Press. He pointed out that workers, who are now often asked to work remotely, sometimes suffer from isolation or other mental health issues.

Victims of layoffs

The second measure, also estimated at $4 million, targets licensed workers who have been laid off and who suffer from anxiety. A reclassification committee will be set up upon dismissal – then a sum of $400 per worker can be paid by the ministry of labour and $400 by the employer, Boulet said.

This measure should make it possible to provide support to 10,000 out-of-work Quebecers who are looking for new jobs.

In October, the province still had 149,500 more unemployed workers than it did in February, before the start of the pandemic.

Layoffs have been noted particularly in industries related to tourism, aeronautics and manufacturing, the ministry said.

People living with disabilities

A third measure, valued at $1 million, will support 430 people with disabilities in their efforts to integrate into employment.

This time, it will be a question of allowing them to acquire more self-confidence and to develop other skills that are useful in the labour market.

The fourth measure, also valued at $1 million, aims to train 150 counsellors and integration agents in member organizations of ROSEPH (Regroupement des organisms spiecialises pour l’emploi des personnes handicapees). Quebec wants to train them so that they can provide better support to people with disabilities.

In general, the measures announced Wednesday come into force immediately and are in effect until March 31, Boulet said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.