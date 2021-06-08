Quebec shells out $1.7 million in funding for 29 organizations fighting sexual exploitation of minors

Organizations working to combat the sexual exploitation of youth will receive an average of about $60,344 a year in funding over the next five years.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault announced a component of her action plan Tuesday in a news release aimed at preventing the sexual exploitation of minors, in the vast majority of cases girls, who often find themselves in the hands of unscrupulous pimps, transformed into sexual slaves.

Quebec will contribute a total of $1.75 million annually to be shared among 29 organizations over the next five years.

Each organization will have a grant ranging from $38,000 to $75,000 per year to carry out projects until 2026.

This funding is part of the Sexual Exploitation of Youth Prevention and Intervention Program, a program that supports projects involving youth who are sexually exploited or at risk of being sexually exploited.

La lutte contre l’exploitation sexuelle demande une grande mobilisation. Je félicite chacun de ces 29 organismes qui se partageront 1,75 M$ pour la réalisation de leurs projets visant à contrer ce fléau. https://t.co/yeRGwJQqWL

The announcement follows the report of the Special Commission on the Sexual Exploitation of Minors, tabled in December.

Minister Guilbault promised in her news release that she will spare no effort to tackle this scourge.

In recent days, opposition parties have been impatient, criticizing the minister for not following up on the report, which contains 58 recommendations, six months after its release.

The government has already earmarked $150 million over five years ($30 million per year) in its last budget, tabled in March, to fight the sexual exploitation of minors.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2021.