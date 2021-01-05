iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec should consider compulsory vaccinations: Barrette

Gaetan Barrette

Former Quebec health minister Gaetan Barrette came out in favour of compulsory vaccination on Tuesday.

“The next step nobody talks about: compulsory vaccination,” he tweeted. “I'm in, at least for anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the public sector. At some point, it's time to have a back bone.”

“This is how smallpox was eradicated from the entire planet.”

Un couvre-feu sans amende? Bien inutile...
La prochaine étape dont personne ne parle: vaccination obligatoire. J'en suis. Au moins pour quiconque est impliqué de près ou de loin dans tout le secteur public. À un moment donné, c'est le temps d'avoir une colonne vertébrale!#polqc

— Dr Gaétan Barrette (@drgbarrette) January 5, 2021

Barrette served as health minister under former premier Philippe Couillard and still sits as an MNA for the La Piniere riding.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error