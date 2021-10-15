Quebec singer Ginette Reno hospitalized after fainting

Quebec singer Ginette Reno announced early Thursday evening in a post on her Facebook page that she was hospitalized after fainting.

"I was hospitalized at Pierre Boucher Hospital following a malaise," she wrote on her Facebook page. "I am currently undergoing a battery of tests to try to understand what happened. I am being well taken care of. I feel I am in good hands."

The 75-year-old singer has had health concerns in the past, but the details that led to this recent hospitalization are unknown.

The thousands of comments accompanying the publication of the Quebec diva testify to the love of the public towards the one who has rocked the Plains of Abraham and the Bell Centre on more than one occasion. The messages from her fans are filled with wishes for a speedy recovery and encouragement.

For more than five decades, Reno has set the stage on fire with her golden voice.

Her career has crossed the barriers internationally.

The "Un peu plus haut" singer has produced more than 40 albums and compilations in her career, not to mention the multiple distinctions and awards honouring her powerful and unique voice.

The one who sang "L'essentiel" released a new album of 14 tracks last May. According to the information available on her website, no tour dates or event appearances were announced.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 14, 2021.