Quebec singer-songwriter Karim Ouellet, 37, found dead in Quebec City

The Quebec coroner's office is investigating the death of singer-songwriter Karim Ouellet, 37.

Quebec City police said today officers found Ouellet's body in a building Monday night in the La Cite-Limoilou borough.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Ouellet made his debut in the music industry with his album "Plume," released in 2011. He went on to produce two other successful albums that were a mix of hip-hop, funk and folk-pop.

He won several awards in his career, such as the 2014 Juno for Francophone Album of the Yearfor his second album, "Fox."

Quebec Premier François Legault issued a tweet today offering his condolences to Ouellet's family, saying the "young artist brought a new style of music to Quebec."

Mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Karim Ouellet, un jeune artiste qui a amené un nouveau style à la musique québécoise.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted today that he was saddened by the news of the singer's death.

Je suis attristé par cette nouvelle. Le chanteur Karim Ouellet n'est plus.



Merci pour tout Karim.



Repose en paix. https://t.co/xNhslvsMGH

This report by The Canadian Press was published Jan. 18, 2022.