Quebec ski hills primed for long season after early snowfall, cold temperatures

MONTREAL -- Skiers and snowboarders itching to hit the slopes are in for a treat this year: the ski season is off to an early start.

Several mountains are already open for business, and according to weather forecasts, we're in for a long ski season this winter.

Six resorts in the province opened this weekend: Ski Saint-Bruno, Camp Fortune, Mont Habitant, Ski Montcalm, Mont-Édouard and Mont-Vidéo.

Saint-Sauveur launched its season even earlier than the rest, opening on Nov. 8.

The cold temperatures and the unusual amount of snow that fell in the first half of the month created ideal ski conditions, said Simon Pagé, director of customer experience for Saint-Sauveur.



-- with files from The Canadian Press.