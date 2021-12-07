Quebec snowstorm leaves thousands of homes without electricity

Hydro-Quebec is reporting 12,908 households are without power as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a slew of diverse weather conditions that swept through several regions of the province.

This is compared to 31,000 customers reported without power at 4 a.m.

The heavy snow that fell on Monday was replaced by strong winds, as well as freezing rain.

The most affected regions are currently the Laurentides, with 2,678 homes in the dark, followed by Lanaudière with 2,696 and the Montérégie with 2,142.

Environment Canada reported that winds could continue throughout the day Tuesday, thought conditions won't be as extreme.

Monday night, winds gusted up to 70 kilometres per hour in Montreal and Quebec City, as well as farther east.