Quebec solidaire calls for special law to freeze rents in 2021

Québec solidaire is asking that the government pass a special law as soon as the National Assembly resumes, calling to suspend rent increases in 2021.

Laurier-Dorion MNA Andrés Fontecilla said rents have continued to skyrocket while thousands of people lost their jobs or faced significant drops in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He argued that there is no obligation for landlords to respect the increase rates that Quebec’s rental board is set to publish.

Businesses have received commercial rent assistance, but tenants have only been given temporary aids to get their heads above water, he added.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021